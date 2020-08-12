JAMES EARL YOUNG

Mr. Young, 72, of Linden, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at McKnight Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Robert Earl Young and Macy Allene Rhodes Young. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from Eaton Technology where he worked in industrial maintenance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Thomas “W.T.” Young. Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years ,Linda Young; a son, Randy (Miranda) Young; a daughter, Michelle (Scott) Bledsoe; grandchildren, Lauren and Blake Bledsoe, and Macy Young; greatgrandchildren, Kinley, Kayden, and Kali Arnold; and a host of other loving family members and friends.