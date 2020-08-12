GOVERNOR HOLDS COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER CONFERENCE CALL

Governor Bill Lee held another community newspaper conference call—his fifth since the pandemic began—on Wednesday, August 5.

Governor Lee began his comments by thanking newspaper representatives for helping disseminate updates to the public through what he called “the most trusted source of information.”

The Governor said his administration is working hard to stay ahead of the pandemic, meeting every morning with representatives from the TN Department of Health, the Unified Command, the Economic Recovery Group, the Department of Education, and others.

Lee said he is “encouraged” and “cautiously optimistic,” citing stable hospital capacity, the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing in large Tennessee cities, and a situation that is “stable at the moment statewide.”

He was concerned about the increasing number of cases in some rural counties, and urged citizens and local leaders to take actions to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Governor said the most effective ways to do this are simple: washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying home if you are sick, and practicing social distancing.

Governor Lee “encouraged” county mayors, who have the authority to do so, to strongly consider a mask requirement. He said that almost 70% of Tennessee’s population now lives under a mask mandate.

(NOTE: Perry County is not yet under a mandatory mask declaration.)

The individual responsibility of citizens is the best way to move forward, to open schools, to reduce unemployment, and keep businesses open, the Governor said.

The Governor made a special plea to qualifying businesses to take advantage of relief the state has made available.

Of the $200 million originally allocated, $100 million has not been distributed to businesses that were forced to close because of the Governor’s stay-at-home executive order issued early in the pandemic.

Those businesses do not have to apply; they simply must update their information online with the TN Department of Revenue.

“It’s important to get this money into the hands of those who need relief,” Governor Lee said, adding that another $115 million is available for non-profits, and that a second round of relief will be coming soon with expanded eligibility.

Concerning the re-opening of public schools, Governor Lee said the state is delivering 80,000 cases of………………….

