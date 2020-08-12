EXPECT “ALL CALL” THIS WEEK

Perry County 911 recently upgraded their CodeRED system to include CodeRED Weather Warning in order to provide residents and businesses with automated severe weather alerts.

To check the system, you will receive a call this Friday, according to Alycia Rosson, Perry County 911 Director of Operations.

“We are planning an ‘all call’ this Friday, August 14, which will basically test the system and help eliminate old or non-working numbers so that they can be removed from our database,” Rosson said.

The free service will notify enrollees of tornado, flash flood, and severe thunderstorm warnings just moments after an alert has been issued by The National Weather Service (NWS)—but you must first opt-in.

To receive severe weather warnings, residents and businesses must first visit Perry County’s CodeRED enrollment page at www.perrycountygov.com.

Individuals are encouraged to enter both a cell phone number and email address as well as to select the types of weather warnings they wish to receive.

Rosson encourages all citizens to enroll to receive CodeRED Weather Warnings.

“The CodeRED system provides our county with numerous benefits; we use it to keep our residents informed by issuing general and emergency related messages.

“Now, CodeRED Weather Warning is an additional tool we will use to help keep our citizens safe and to provide them with additional time to prepare during severe weather events,” Rosson said.

While designed for weather alerts, the system can be used for much more.

“We will also have the capability to notify the community of other emergency situations besides storms and weather at no extra cost to the citizens of Perry County,” Rosson said.

The system’s advanced technology is designed to quickly notify residents in the direct path of projected weather as issued by the National Weather Service.

“This is a valuable feature as those citizens who receive an alert will be able to take immediate protective actions,” Rosson said.

“CodeRED Weather Warning will keep our community informed when severe weather strikes; therefore, it’s vital that all residents enroll to receive alerts or to update their contact information to ensure it is up-to-date.”

CBS Evening News, among organizations across the country, has successfully credited CodeRED Weather Warning notifications for potentially saving lives by delivering notifications to those impacted by severe weather.

CodeRED Weather Warning comes as an enhancement to the county’s current CodeRED system, which informs citizens of time-sensitive information that may impact their overall safety and wellbeing.

The update will no longer require a dispatcher to make a decision to issue a weather alert or stop what they are doing to post that information.

“I think this is a great service and will be beneficial to all who choose to utilize it,” Rosson concluded.