ELVIS RAY KILPATRICK

Mr. Kilpatrick, 80, of Linden, formerly of Hohenwald, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Isaac “Ike” Newton Kilpatrick and Sallie Matt Comer Kilpatrick. He worked at Consolidated Aluminum, and was a Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ruth Capps; a son, David Kilpatrick; a grandson, Michael Ray Kilpatrick; a great grandson, Reno Swade Kilpatrick; sisters, Delvene Kilpatrick, Alice Cotham, Leonna Churchwell, Wilma Kilpatrick, and Kay Stinnett; and brothers, Clyde “Red”, James, Bill, and Isaac Kilpatrick.Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Carrie) Kilpatrick and Debbie Spurgeon, both of Hohenwald, and Elvis Ray (Randi) Kilpatrick, Jr. of Columbia; grandchildren, Jason Kilpatrick, Stony Kilpatrick, David Capps, Mary Elizabeth McCullen, Daniel Kilpatrick, Misty Clayton, Cody Kilpatrick, Damion Spurgeon, Hunter Kilpatrick, and Lexi Kilpatrick; fourteen greatgrandchildren; brothers, Jim (Willodean) Kilpatrick and Roy (Mary Jane) Kilpatrick; and a host of other loving family members and friends.