ELECTION RESULTS

Brett Skelton carried six of the county’s ten precincts to win a competitive, three-candidate race for Assessor of Property.

When all the ballots were tallied, Skelton had 743 votes—just 69 more than County Commissioner Zach Dill’s 674, and 330 more than County Commissioner Jonathan Hickerson who received 413 votes.

Skelton, who has been an employee in that office for the past thirteen years, will become Assessor on September 1, following the retirement of Garry Horner who has served in that post for thirty years.

Skelton was the choice of voters at these precincts: Cedar Creek, Marsh Creek, Pope, Coon Creek, Brush Creek, and Linden.

Dill won at Pineview and both Lobelville precincts, Hickerson took Flatwoods.

The only other local contested race was for Linden Alderman in Ward III where incumbent Richard Jones defeated challenger Forrest White by only 19 votes—98 to 79.

State Representative Kirk Haston swept his home county of Perry, and carried two others in the four-county 72nd District to easily win his first re-election bid over Gordon Wildridge.

Hastonwon 95 percent of the vote in Perry County, 1,477 to 72 for Wildridge, and carried Chester County (83%) and Decatur County (80%) to earn another two-year term in the Tennessee House.

Haston did well in Wildridge’s home county of Henderson where he garnered 48% of the vote and was bested by Wildridge by only 136 out of a total of 4,278 ballots.

District-wide, according to numbers from the Secretary of State office, Haston received

