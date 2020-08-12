BETTY JEAN OZMENT

Mrs. Ozment, 84, of Linden, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. The family chose cremation; a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Joe Belcher and Thelma Belcher. She was a retired switchboard operator for McKendree Manor in Hermitage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Burton Ozment, and a son, James Steven Ozment. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Ozment Earps of Gordonsville, and Tammy Ozment of Madison; a daughter-in-law, Tina Ozment of Lobelville; six grandchildren; five greatgrandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Jane) Belcher of Lebanon; and a host of other loving family members and friends.