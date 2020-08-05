TWF WANTS PERRY COUNTY RESIDENTS TO SHARE PICTURES, VIDEOS, STORIES

Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) wants Perry County residents to share pictures, videos, and stories of how rental canoes, kayaks, and tubes are affecting their favorite river.

Commercial canoe and kayak rental services have grown rapidly. As a result, unsafe practices, litter, and conflicts with other citizens have increased while individual anglers and paddlers are crowded out of these public water resources, the TWF said.

Local residents can help put a spotlight on the issue by uploading their photos to tnwf.org/river-photos.

“Not all commercial operators are created equal. Some seek to be good stewards, but others operate without regard to our water or wildlife, much less other users,” said Michael Butler, CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

“We’re proud to have some commercial operators in our Share Our Rivers Coalition who are just as interested in conserving our natural resources for everyone.”

The Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working towards solutions to better share our rivers.

The organization helped draft and secure passage of a law in 2018 that gave the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) the authority to create rules for commercial operators on our public waters.

The Federation countered efforts by the commercial operator’s lobby to repeal or weaken that law.

It also participated in TWRA’s public process that created rules that went into effect this January.

Today, operators must obtain a free permit; meet certain safety standards, including safety briefings for renters; and document how many commercial trips they are generating on what portions of our rivers.

Now that data is being collected about the volume of trips being created, Tennessee Wildlife Federation is turning its attention to a long-term and sustainable solution.

River-specific recreational use management plans are used across the nation and on the Ocoee River in Tennessee, to protect the health and quality of a river, while allowing all users to share and enjoy our public waters.

“Tennessee Wildlife Federation is excited so many Tennesseans are getting out and exploring what our state has to offer. Our goal is to find solutions that allow everyone to do the same,” said Butler.

“Across the country, there are examples of reasonable sharing plans that make it so for-profit companies can still operate without excluding non-customers from using public rivers.”

To learn more and to join the Share Our Rivers Coalition, visit the TNF website.