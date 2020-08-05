Tennessee River Trail Seeks National Designation

The Tennessee River Trail Scenic Byway is among sixty-four nominations under consideration by the U.S. Department of Transportation to receive federal designation as a member of the National Scenic Byway Program.

If awarded, National Scenic Byway designation would pave the way for nine Tennessee River counties—including Perry County—to receive national marketing support and access to federal grant funding through the National Scenic Byway Program.

The Tennessee River Trail (TRT) is a 440-mile route looping both banks of the Tennessee River along State Routes 13 and 69 between Dover and Savannah.

The byway is managed by the non-profit Tennessee River Trail Association.

The National Scenic Byway Program is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration and strives to recognize, preserve and enhance select roadways that boast significant archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational, and scenic qualities.

These roadways each tell a unique story about their communities that will speak to the byway traveler.

Currently, 150 roadways across the United States have received this Federal designation.

This call for nominations marks a reopening of the program, which has not accepted nominations since 2008.

The TRT developed and submitted their application in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

“We are proud to support the efforts of the Tennessee River Trail,” states TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.

“Federal designation will shine a national spotlight on this route, which showcases unique and authentic areas of Tennessee.”

For more information about Tennessee’s scenic byways, visit www.tn.gov/tdot and search for Scenic Roadways.

For more information about the TRT, visit www.driveanddiscover.com.