PERRY COUNTY GOES TO POLLS TOMORROW

Even with only one county-wide office on the ballot, early voting—which ended Saturday at noon—for tomorrow’s election was brisk.

Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell reported that 980 Perry County citizens cast early ballots, which represents about 18% of the county’s registered voters.

She also said 106 voters—just under two percent of the county’s 5,500 registered—requested absentee ballots.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, anyone wishing to vote in this election could request an absentee ballot, a Tennessee court ruled.

The county-wide seat to be decided tomorrow is for Assessor of Property. Three are vying for the post being vacated at the end of the month by Garry Horner who has been Assessor for the past thirty years: Zach Dill, Jonathan Hickerson, and Brett Skelton.

The only other contested local race is for Town of Linden Alderman in Ward Three where incumbent Richard Jones is challenged by Forrest White.

One other local post will have a new face: Lori Rhodes is unopposed in her first run for political office to fill the District Two Board of Education seat vacated by Janet Carroll who moved outside the district.

Among the local incumbents seeking re-election unopposed:

–School Board members Martha Sharp (District Four) and Don Barnette (District Six);

–Linden Aldermen Billy Ray Yarbro (Ward One) and Bart Young (Ward Two);

–Lobelville Aldermen-at-Large Steve Hester and J.B. Trull.

Also on the county general ballot:

–Judge Mike Spitzer, unopposed for the Division Five, 21st Judicial District unexpired term to which he was appointed;

–Western Division Court of Appeals retention question for Judge Carma Dennis McGee.

The election serves as the Democrat and Republican state and federal primaries.

Perry County’s Kirk Haston—completing his first two-year term as State Representative for the 72nd District (Perry, Chester, Decatur, and Henderson counties)—is seeking the GOP nomination. He is challenged by Gordon Wildridge. The winner of that race has no opposition in November.

Fifteen appear on the ballot for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, the seat held now by retiring Senator Lamar Alexander: Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson, Jr., George S. Flinn, Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent A. Morrell, Glen L. Neal, Jr., John E. Osborne, Aaron L. Pettigrew, David Schuster, and Manny Sethi.

Also on the GOP ballot:

–Congressman Mark Green. U.S House District Seven, is unopposed for the nomination.

–State Senator Joey Hensley has no opposition for the Republican nomination in District 28, which includes Perry, Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, and Wayne counties.

On the Democratic primary ballot:

–five qualified to run for the U.S. Senate nomination: Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler, and Mark Pickrell;

–no Democrat qualified for the party nomination for 28th District State Senate;

–one Democrat is running for the nomination to challenge Congressman Green in the Seventh District—Kiran Sreepada;

–no candidate qualified for the Democratic nomination in the 72nd District House race;

–Democrats are asked to vote for unopposed Gregory D. Hanners for State Executive Committeeman.

Polls are open tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following precinct locations:

–101: Cedar Creek VFD on Linden/Clifton Road;

–102: Marsh Creek Store, 7260 Cedar Creek Road;

–201 (Pineview): Tom’s Creek Baptist Church, 107 Tom’s Creek Road;

–202 (Pope): Pope VFD, intersection of Highway 412 West and nd Marsh Creek Ro

–301 (Coon Creek): Veterans Park/Armory, 4405 Old Highway 13 South;

–302: Flatwoods VFD, intersections of Highway 13 South and Slink Shoals Road;

–401: Brush Creek Church Of Christ, Highway 100;

–403: Lobelville Public Works Building, 160 North Main Street;

–501 & 502: Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden;

–601 & 602: Lobelville City Hall, Main Street.

Results for contested races will be shared on the Buffalo River Review Facebook page following the election. Complete results will be published in the August 12 issue.