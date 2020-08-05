FLOYD CECIL TUBBS, SR.

Mr. Tubbs, 73, of Hohenwald, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, under the care of Caris Hospice at Maury Regional Hospital. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 1, 2020, noon, at Lewis County Memorial Gardens. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in the Pope Community of Perry County, the son of Azille Johnson Tubbs Vaughn of Linden, who survives, and the late Bobby Lee Tubbs. He attended public schools in Linden, and was drafted into the U.S. Army after graduation in 1966 with the E Troop 2nd Squadron 14 AC USAIIUR Cavalry during the Vietnam War. SFC (Ret) Tubbs was a life member of the TNG Enlisted Association, EANGUS, and the American Legion. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Alice Haymer-Tubbs of Hohenwald; a son, Floyd Tubbs, Jr. of Nashville, grandchildren, Rahsaan, Dahsaana, Corvionne, and Gabriel Tubbs; great granddaughter, Kamryn Tubbs; stepfather, Andy Vaughn of Linden; brothers, Lawrence (Betty) Tubbs of Jackson, Lee Tubbs of Linden, and Bobby (Carmen) Tubbs of Dickson; two sisters, Agnes (Luther) Jones of Linden, and Marie Tubbs of Athens, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Clyde (Diane) Haymer of Nashville, and Travis (Shautina) Haymer of Riverdale, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Anna (Leonard) Modena of Lyles, Martha (Barry) Vaughn of Rex, Georgia, and Billie (Richard) O’Neal of Riverdale, Georgia, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends; and long term friend and mentor, Sherman Vaughn of Linden. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York NY 10001, or at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.