DIMPLE RODGERS LEEGAN

Mrs., Leegan, 78, of Lobelville, died Friday July 31, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center. A memorial service was held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery on Upper Brush Creek. She was born in Linden the daughter of the late Eddie Atlas Rodgers and Myrtle Warren Rodgers. She had worked at several places, including Linden Apparel, Kolpak in Lobelville and as a lab tech at the old Perry County Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmack “T-Model” Leegan, and brothers Edward, Curtis, Leonard, and Carlos Rodgers. Survivors include her sons, David (Candi Gordon) Leegan, Bush (Genna) Leegan, and Danny Leegan, all of Lobelville; grandchildren, Laura (Mitchell) Andrews, Becca (JD) Jones, Erin (Scott) Cude, Zack Leegan, Dylan Leegan, Cody (Erin) Qualls, Dancia (Justin) Riley, and Alexis, Alyssa, and Ansley Burcham; seven greatgrandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.