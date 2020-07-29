SALES TAX HOLIDAY IN TENNESSEE THIS WEEKEND

The first of two tax-free holiday weekends—this one on clothing and other back-to-school items—begins at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 31, and ends Sunday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m.

During this time, consumers may purchase clothing, school supplies, and computers and other qualifying electronic devices without paying sales tax.

Certain price restrictions apply. For school supplies and clothing, the threshold for qualifying items is $200 or less. For computers and other electronics, the price threshold is $3,000 or less.

The exemption does not apply to computer software, clothing accessories or equipment, protective equipment, sport or recreation equipment, school instructional material, any item for use in a trade or business, lease or rental of any item, and household appliances.

Exempt items sold online are also eligible. Consumers must purchase items for personal use, not business or trade.

The second sales tax holiday weekend is for restaurant sales and begins next weekend at 12:01 a.m. on August 7, and ends Sunday, August 9, at 11:59 p.m.

During this time the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants is exempt from sales tax.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit tntaxholiday.com.