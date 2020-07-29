PERRY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL NOW OFFERING PEDIATRIC CARE SERVICES

For the first time ever, pediatric health care is available locally at Perry Community Hospital.

Perry County native and board-certified pediatric and neonatal nurse practitioner Judy Christy is fulfilling a lifelong wish and making this much-needed service possible.

“I have spent many years taking care of children. I have a special love for them,” Dr. Christy said. “I always knew someday I would like to provide services in my community, and thanks to Perry Community Hospital, that dream has come true.”

Dr. Christy attended PCHS, and worked as a nurse’s aid at the old hospital. She found her calling there and started nursing school, earning an associate’s degree in 1981.

She returned to Perry County in the early 80s “and actually moved the first patient into the new hospital.”

At that time Judy was in charge of the critical care unit, but she later moved away and continued her education, graduating from a certificated nurse practitioner program sponsored by Centennial Medical Center, and then earned her BSN from Belmont University.

Judy moved to Dallas, Texas, and completed her MSN at Baylor University. Back home in Tennessee, she completed a post-master’s program in pediatrics from the University of Alabama, and in 2010 graduated from UT Memphis with a doctor’s degree.

“Perry County has never had pediatric health care that I am aware of.There is a tremendous need. Children are not miniature adults; they require a whole different skills set and training,” Dr. Christy told the Review.

The pediatric clinic will be open one day a week for now, but if the community supports it, the hospital will consider offering more days for patients.

“We can provide most any type of service a child could need, such as well child exams, immunizations, sick visits, asthma checks, etc. If there is a service we can’t provide ,we will make a referral for you,” Dr. Christy said.

You can make an appointment by calling Perry Community Hospital at 931-589-2121, and choosing option for clinic appointment. Most insurance plans are accepted.

“Our goal,” Dr. Christy concluded, “is to provide high quality, family-centered patient care.”