NOTICE OF ELECTION

FEDERAL/STATE GENERAL ELECTION

November 3, 2020

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-12-111(a), the Perry County Election Commission announces that a Federal/State General Election will be held in all voting precincts on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for the purpose of electing individuals for federal and state offices.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: The last day to register in person to vote in this election is: October 5, 2020 .

If your name or address has changed contact the Perry County Election Commission at 113 Factory St., P.O. Box 77 or call the office at 931-589-2025 The office is open Monday-Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. You can also register to vote and change your address online at GOVOTETN.

NOTICE TO DISABLED OR ELDERLY VOTERS

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109, vot­ers are advised that the Perry County Election Commission Office, 113Factory St., Linden, Tennes­see, is a polling place that is accessible to physically disabled or elderly voters.

Physically disabled or elderly voters who believe that their polling place is inaccessible are encouraged to vote early or may vote at the Election Office on Election Day. Voters who desire to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day must complete an affidavit at the Commission Of­fice stating that their designated polling place is inaccessible. This af­fidavit must be received by the Election Commission no later than Monday, October 24, 2020.

Physically disabled or elderly voters have the right to vote by absentee ballot or during the early voting period pursuant to the provi­sions of T.C.A. § 2-6-201. If information is needed for absen­tee or early voting procedures, please contact the Perry County Election Commission Office at 931-589-2025 as soon as possible.

State law requires voters to have photo identification issued by federal or Tennessee state government when they present themselves to vote. These ID’s may be current or expired. This includes early voting at the election office and voting on Election Day at your assigned polling place.

NOTICE OF ELECTION COMMISSION LOCATION, HOURS, DATES OPEN

The Perry County Election Commission Office is located at 113 Factory St., Linden, Tennessee. The office is open Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

