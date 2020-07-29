NICK MARRS IS IBO TRADITIONAL WORLD CHAMP IN RECURVE BOW

Sometimes the old way can be the best way—at least when it comes to winning a world title.

Nick Marrs proved that July 17-19 at the International Bowhunting Organization’s Traditional World Championship when he used his Black Widow 46 pound pull recurve (that means no cams or sights) to earn the top spot.

Nick and his wife Melanie, who live in the Pineview Community, decided to go the IBO event because it was, for the first time, close to home.

This year’s tourney was held in Clarksville at Twin Oaks Bowhunters Club, but the IBO hosts annual events all over the U.S. for its members from across the globe.

Nick shot over two days—Friday and Sunday—at thirty 3D targets each day. A perfect score is 600, which means sixty arrows inside the ten-point circle.

Nick shot a remarkable 567, but had to make up some ground on Sunday.

“My nerves got to me on Friday,” Nick said. He was in ninth place going into the second day of competition.

“I calmed my butt down on Sunday and just went out there to have fun, and it worked out for me,” Nick told the Review.

Maybe he built up a little confidence on Saturday when Nick competed in a side tourney and won second place and $250.

His prize as recurve world champion was a silver and gold belt buckle.

Nick’s closest competitors were Chad Syryca of Pennsylvania, who shot 562, and Michael Davenport of Illinois, who turned in a 500.

The division Nick won had the most competition—forty-one bowhunters from fifteen states were vying for the coveted title.

The sponsoring IBO was formed in 1984 “to ensure that bowhunting and the ideals of wildlife conservation survive, expand and flourish to be shared, enjoyed and passed on to future generations,” the website states.

Nick started shooting a bow about fifteen years ago, but only turned to the recurve the last two years. He hunts with the recurve and harvested three deer last season.

Melanie is proud her husband’s success; she told the Review: “This could not have happened to a better person. I am so proud of Nick and all he has accomplished. All his hard work and hours of practice paid off.”

Melanie said Nick, who works as a skidder operator for Arnold Logging, practices ever day—“even when he doesn’t feel like it, he will go out and shoot.”

Asked if he would be defending his title, Nick said he would compete again if they hold the event in Tennessee, “but probably not if it’s not nearby.”

In the meantime, Perry County can boast that one of its own is a 2020 IBO World Champion. Congratulations, Nick.

NICK MARRS on the champion’s block at the IBO Traditional Tournament in Clarksville. He is flanked by Chad Syryca of Pennsylvania, who placed second, and Michael Davenport of Illinois, third. See story.