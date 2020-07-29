ERICA DAWN HILDEBRAND

Ms. Hildebrand, 43, of Linden, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. She was born in Ohio, the daughter Lillian Clem Hildebrand, who survives, and the late Dennis Hildebrand. She was a graduate of Perry County High School. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hamp and Flossie Middleton Clem of Kentucky, and Trent and Martha Huvler Hildebrand of Ohio. In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Lacee Lowery of Hohenwald; a sister, Carrie Hildebrand of Linden; a niece, Michaeya Hildebrand; a nephew, Skylon Hildebrand; and a host of other loving family members and friends.