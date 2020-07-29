COMMISSION AUTHORIZED DUMPSTER REMOVAL AT WOODS PRONG

The Perry County Commission—meeting in regular session on July 20, 2020, with all twelve members and Mayor John Carroll presiding—approved a pay policy for the Sheriff’s Office and jail, an online inmate monitoring system for the jail, and asked Mayor Carroll to remove dumpsters from the Woods Prong collection site until it can be fully developed into a functioning convenience center.

Mayor Carroll said work is progressing at the Woods Prong dumpster site but that problems still exist with residents of other counties improperly disposing their trash there.

Perry County must pay to dispose of the out-of-county waste.

He also reported that the county purchased a used compactor that will be placed at the site when it becomes a planned convenience center.

The compactor purchase, $11,500, was approved at the meeting.

Commissioners asked Mayor Carroll to remove the dumpsters at Woods Prong until the area could be secured.

Mayor Carroll confirmed to the Review that the dumpsters will be removed. When the site reopens, the Mayor said, it will be fenced and staffed as a fully-equipped convenience center to control what waste is disposed of there and the source of the garbage.

Mayor Carroll provided another update. He said that the county’s positive financial positions has allowed all bills to be paid in full, rather than holding some payments until property tax revenues begin coming in, as has been necessary in the past.’

He said financial reports on the budget department he controls show actual balances—not approximate balances subject to outstanding bills.

The Mayor said, “We may have to hold our breath going into the December, but I think we’re going to be okay.”

The county’s general fund balance is strong enough not to require a tax anticipatory note this year, and the county has zero long-term debt.

The pay policy presented by Sheriff Nick Weems set hourly pay rates for all employees at his office and the jail, as well as maximum rates that can only be increased by Commission approval.

The pay rates, effective immediately, are:

–Chief Deputy, ……..

…………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW