WILLIAM EARL JONES

Mr. Jones, 74, of Linden, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late J.B. Jones and Mary Elizabeth “Dimp” Jones. He attended Perry County Schools and Montgomery High School in Lexington. He worked for Lewis Products, later named Dana Products, in Hohenwald, for thirty-five years until retirement. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by brothers, Jacki and Jerry Jones, and a sister, Royce Jones. Survivors include his wife of thirty-five years, Rita Ann Jones; children, Cedric Jones, James (Tanisha) Yarbrough, and Jennifer (Travis Thornton) Yarbrough, all of Linden, Cheryl Jones of Chicago, Illinois, and Shannon Webster of Nashville; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, LaTayia (Lonnie) Matthews, Nicholas Jones, Derrick Woodard, LaTela Webster, QuaMarcus Webster, Keosha Yarbrough, Kiana Yarbrough, Demarcus Lee, Makayla Thornton, Alayna Thornton, Mia Yarbrough, and Takia Yarbrough; greatgrandchildren, Jaylin Webster, Lachlan Matthews, Lane Matthews, Kali Brooks, Jaxon Yarbrough, and Jacelyn Yarbrough; a sister, Lenora Jones of Linden; a brother, Luther (Agnes) Jones of Linden, sisters-in-law Bobbye Jones, Judy (Paul) Vaughn, and Vivian Jones, all of Linden, Jean (Luther) Griggs of Bolivar, and Dena (Jimmy) Dixon of Cleveland, Ohio; uncles, Sherman Vaughn and Andy (Azille) Vaughn; and a host of other loving family members and friends.