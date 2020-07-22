SONNY “LIGHTNING” ARNOLD

Mr. Arnold, 77, of Lobelville, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Lobelville First Baptist Church, with Ronnie Brewer officiating. Burial was at Leeper Hill Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of the late Otis Roy Arnold and Margaret Christine Semore. He was retired from Conalco where he worked for twenty-five years, and a member of Lobelville First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Blake Arnold, and brothers Gene “Porter,” Wayne “Beaver,” and Jerry “Hammer” Arnold. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years Joy Graves Arnold; sons, David Arnold and Jeff (Carla) Arnold, both of Lobelville; a granddaughter, Emily Arnold; brothers, Randall “Rambush” (Judy) Arnold of Lobelville, Barry “Bull” (Karen) Arnold of Linden, and Ronald “Bugger” Arnold of Alabama; a brother-in-law, James (Joann) Graves of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.