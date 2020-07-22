ONLY TWO COUNTIES HAVE WORSE CENSUS SELF-RESPONSE RATE THAN PERRY

Only two counties in Tennessee have worse U.S. Census self-response rates than Perry.

Ranked at ninety-third, through Friday, July 17, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 42.7% of Perry County residents have responded to federal efforts to take an accurate count, compared to 62.1% nationwide and 61.5% in Tennessee.

Perry County’s two municipalities aren’t faring much better: out of 346 towns and cities in Tennessee, Linden (46.4%) is ranked 287th, and Lobelville (54.6%) is ranked 228th.

Those households that do not respond will receive an in-person visit by a census taker to collect their information between August 11 and October 31 when their work must be completed.

It’s not too late to respond and avoid a home visit by completing and returning the paper questionnaire received in the mail, by visiting online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.

For more information on how the information is used—and why it is vital you respond—see the story inside this issue.

Perry County’s self-response a decade ago in the 2010 census was much higher: 57.5%.