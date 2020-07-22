INVITATION TO BID

The Perry County Board of Education will receive bids on the following: Gas Tilt Skillet. Sealed bids will be opened at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Perry County Board of Education Office. The Perry County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in whole or part if it is deemed to be in the best interest of the county. Bids will be awarded after approval. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

B 7/29