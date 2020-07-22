GOV. LEE SAYS MASKS ARE NOT POLITICAL

“Masks are not a political issue,” Governor Bill Lee told community newspapers last week in the most recent conference call arranged by the Tennessee Press Association at the governor’s request.

His statement was part of a larger message the governor wanted to relate to the public via newspapers: wear a mask, continue social distancing guidelines, and wash your hands.

Governor Lee said, “People trust their local press and we want to be in connection with the press and disseminate information that way,” and receive feedback on community concerns.

“We can’t have a free country without a free press,” the governor told reporters and editors on the statewide conference call.

Before taking questions, Governor Lee provided updates on the pandemic, including the fact that Tennessee has been a leading state in COVID-19 testing, with over one million tests administered so far.

On the same day of the call, the governor said the state marked two milestones: a record number of new coronavirus cases, and a record number of tests administered in one day—35,000.

He said the number of tests has doubled then tripled since the beginning of the pandemic when the state’s goal was to test 10,000 per day.

Governor Lee also spoke to the lag in testing results, which is due to the volume of testing and the practice of getting test results for high risk persons first.

On the positive said, the governor said Tennessee’s pandemic mortality rate is still “relatively low.” He said Tennessee is the sixteenth largest state in the country, but fortieth nationwide for coronavirus deaths per capita.

Also, hospital capacity remains “workable,” Governor Lee said. “We have capacity in our hospitals in terms of beds, ICUs, and ventilators.”

“But, we need to remind Tennesseans of simple things they can do,” the governor said, such as masks, hand-washing, and social distancing.”

The governor also urged businesses to continue following the Tennessee Pledge for operations.

“The Tennessee Pledge is the way that companies can make sure they are safe for customers and employees…businesses need to follow the pledge to keep the economy going. Their actions will help keep businesses open.”

Governor Lee said 31,000 businesses in Tennessee qualified for CARES financial assistance and are receiving relief.

“We need our businesses to continue to employ and thrive,” the governor said.

Concerning the upcoming school year, Governor Lee said his goal is to “get kids back in school, but to do so in a safe way” because studies show that “kids learn best in person at school.”

Governor Lee then took questions. The first had to do with high school football and soccer this Fall.

The governor said he ……

