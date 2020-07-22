FREE DAIRY PRODUCTS TOMORROW

Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson, along with Judge Katerina Moore and Perry County Youth Centers, have secured a date with Prairie Farms Dairy Products for a community giveaway.

The truck will deliver to First Christian Church, West Main Street, Linden, tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, 2020,9:00 to 11:00 a.m., or until all boxes are distributed.

No paperwork is needed. Simply pull into the parking lot, follow the line, stay in your car, and the milk box will be delivered to you.

Each box contains two gallons of 2% milk, two single servings of flavored milk, one pound of French onion dip, one pound of sour cream, one package of cream cheese, and one package of cottage cheese.

Thank you to Miss Perry County for her diligent work securing this giveaway for the community.