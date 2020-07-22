FERREL BROWN CULP

Mr. Culp, 94, of Clifton, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Sunday, July 19, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at Culp Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Grady Brown Culp and Fronia Middleton Culp. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the82nd Airborne Paratroopers. He retired from the United States Postal Service as mail carrier after thirty-eight years, and was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genova Moore Culp; great granddaughter, Sierra Lynn; a sister, Newell Burcham; and a brother, Floyd Culp. Survivors include his children, Janet (Alton) Marshall of Linden, Delaine (Lindy) Hester of Lobelville, and Gary (Sheila) Culp and Eric (Donna) Culp, both of Clifton; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five greatgrandchildren; a sister, Evia Morrison of Clifton, and a host of other loving family members and friends.