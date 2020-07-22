DEPT. OF AG VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Farm Service Agency

County Office Committee Service

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT NUMBER: TN-20-001-TEMP

OPENING DATE: 7/20/2020

CLOSING DATE: Applications must be received by: 7/30/2020

POSTION: Temporary Program Technician (PT) CO-1101

SALARY: Starting at $31,208/ $34,916

GRADE: CO-1101-4/5, Step 1

LOCATION: Centerville, TN

AREA OF CONSIDERATION: US Citizens

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to Agriculture Farm Programs as assigned. Interprets and explains procedures, program regulations and forms to producers and other Agency personnel. Uses a high degree of initiative and judgment in planning and carrying out assigned tasks and resolving problems encountered.

GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS:

All candidates must be U.S. citizens, high school graduates or equivalent, and be at least 18 years of age or 17 years of age for high school graduates. The following are minimum requirements for the possible grade levels of this position:

CO-4: One year of general experience relating to office work or equal background in the operation of a farm.

CO-5: One year of CO, GS, or other experience directly related to the functions of the

position to be filled.

BASIS OF RATING:

All applicants will be considered on the basis of their education, experience, supervisory appraisal, training and awards, knowledge, skills and abilities.

PAY, BENEFITS AND WORK SCHEDULE:

This is temporary, full-time, non-federal appointment. The selected individual will not be eligible for benefits (other than health insurance) and will not be covered by a federal retirement system.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

A background security investigation will be required for all new temporary hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant’s successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested candidates who meet the basic eligibility requirements may file for consideration by sending the following MANDATORY information to the address below:

Resume

Resume may be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, or any commercial or private carrier (i.e., FedEx, UPS, etc.). Please send the information to the following address:

Hickman/Lewis/Perry FSA

124 Progress Center Plz

Centerville, TN 37033

Attn: Jennifer Chilton, CED

The resume will be accepted by fax and should be sent to 855-490-5045. Applicants may also submit a resume via email to the address listed below. If you have any questions regarding this announcement, contact Jennifer Chilton at

931-729-2686 or Jennifer.chilton@usda.gov.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY:

The Federal Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates will be considered without discrimination for any non-merit reason such as race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, and marital or family status or membership or non-membership in any employee organization.