BOBBIE JANE TATUM STEELE

Mrs. Steele, 86, of Linden, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Monday, July 20, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late George Tatum and Sadie Mae Grinder Tatum. She retired from First State Bank where she worked for forty-eight years as Administrative Secretary. She was a graduate of Linden High School, and a member of Warren United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Steele; a sister, Elizabeth Tatum; and brothers, Carl, S.B., and Harold Tatum. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Nadean Tatum of Linden; nieces, Sharon (Mark) Horner, Pam McCullough, and Marsha Johnston; nephews, Sammy Tatum, Gary Wayne Tatum, and Mike Tatum; several great nieces and great nephews; a special cousin, Joy (Billy Joe) Gordon of Linden; special caregivers, Era Nell Pevahouse and Freda Haynes, and a host of other loving family members and friends.