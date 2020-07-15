YOUNG WOMAN DIED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN FLATWOODS

A twenty-two year old woman visiting friends in Perry County is dead from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle UTV accident late Saturday night.

The deceased, Alexis Krantz, was a passenger—along with her sister Hannah Krantz and Jacob Rhulander—in a Polaris Ranger driven by Jacob’s mother, Shawna Mathis of Linden, according to Sheriff Nick Weems.

The vehicle was traveling on Slink Shoals Road toward Horseshoe Bend in the Flatwoods community when Mathis missed a turn and struck a tree.

The passengers on the back of the vehicle were

