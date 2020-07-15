ONE IN FOUR PERRY COUNTY CHILDREN HAS ‘FOOD INSECURITY’

One in four Perry County children worried about their next meal in 2018, and nearly two out of ten adults also suffered food insecurity, according to an annual report released by the Annie B. Casey Foundation.

KIDS COUNT DataBook provides not only a glimpse at the lives of local children and adults, but offers other revealing information about the state and county—including that 26.4% of local children lived in poverty conditions just two years ago.

Other data from the report:

–Perry County has experienced a steady but slow growth in actual population over a five-year period, from 7,818 in 2014 to 8,057 in 2018. (The most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimate is 8,076 as July 1, 2019.)

–Of that 2018 total, 1,771 were under age 18, representing 22% of the overall population—a number that has remained consistent over half a decade.

–The Hispanic population has grown slightly in Perry County, from 170 in 2014 (2.2%) to 225 in 2018 (2.25%). Hispanic children under age 18 numbered 73.

–In 2019, 13.9 percent of Perry County youth ages 16 to 19 were unemployed.

–Local per capita personal income in 2018 was $34,268—up from $33,670 the previous year.

–Local median income per household in 2018 was $41,960—up from $37,135 in 2017.

–The Kids Count report indicated that 48.2% of Perry County school children participated in the free/reduced price school lunch program—the first time the rate had dropped below 50% in the last five years.

–Children receiving SNAP benefits in 2019 numbered 537, or 28.9%.

–Infants or children receiving WIC benefits last year: 187, or 36.8%.

–Total 2018 participants (children and adults) receiving SNAP benefits: 1,492 (18.5%).

–Fair market monthly home rent in 2019 was $804, an increase from $769 the previous year, for a three-bedroom house.

–The median home sale price took a plunge according to the report—from $92,500 in 207 to $80,000 in 2018.

–in 2018, 464 children (26.4%) were living in poverty.

–Perry County residents suffering from food insecurity (doubts about their next meal) in 2018 numbered 1,400 (17.7%) overall, and among children, 440 (25.4%).

–Perry County High School’s graduation rate in 2019 was 95.7%, considerably higher than the Tennessee rate of 89.7%; of those graduates, 85.5% were college bound (again higher than the state average of 61.8%).

–Ninth through twelfth grade students last year scoring on-track or mastered: 23.6% in math (state average, 25.9%); 24.4% in English (state average, 37.6%).

–Among graduating seniors, 18.2% scored 21 or higher on the ACT.

–A total of 45 marriages were recorded in 2018, and 15 divorces.

–In 2018, births to unmarried Perry County females: 38; reported teen pregnancies that year were three. Twenty-three births were to mothers who smoked during pregnancy.

–Perry County youth (under age 21) on TennCare last year: 1,057 or 51.7%.

–On TennCare, overall local population: 1,899 or 23.6%.

–Children and youth under age 19 who were uninsured in 2018: 103, 5.6%.

–Public school children considered overweight or obese in 2018: 27.9%, less than the Tennessee average of 39.3%.

–In 2019, there were 12 reported substantiated cases of child abuse/neglect and 103 reported child abuse cases in Perry County.