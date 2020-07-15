MILDRED RAMEY HUTSON

Mrs. Hutson, 93, of Linden, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Decatur County Healthcare and Rehab. A private memorial service will held at a later date at Whitwell Chapel Methodist, Marsh Creek, where she was a member for many years. She was a homemaker, supporting her husband Philip during his career in the U.S. Marine Corps, and worked a short time as a beautician. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late John Nelson Ramey and Gladys Agnes Whitwell Ramey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Dewey Turner and Philip Hutson, and two brothers, Nelson and Bill Ramey. Survivors include two sons, Ronnie (Linda) Turner of Paris, and Dennis Hutson of Walden, Colorado; three grandsons, Terry (Elaine) Turner of Hohenwald, Kevin Turner of Linden, and Tyler Hutson of Portland, Maine; a great grandson, Trace Turner; a sister-in-law, Sue Ramey of Linden; and many other family members and friends.