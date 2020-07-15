MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL ‘COURT-RELATED’ BUSINESS

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled last week that visitors to county courthouses on “court-related business” must wear a mask or face-covering “at all times while inside the building” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling does not mean, however, that the order applies to all business in the courthouse, County Mayor John Carroll told the Review.

The ruling applies to court-related concerns which, according to Mayor Carroll, apply to business on the third floor of the courthouse and the courtroom itself.

Affected offices are Circuit Court Clerk, Clerk and Master, and General Sessions Judge.

Children under 12 and persons with breathing issues due to an underlying health condition or other “bona fide” medical conditions are exempt.

The ruling also states: “Face coverings are not required in situations in which a face covering poses a safety or security risk.”

The order took effect Monday, July 13, 2020, and remains in effect until further notice.

Persons conducting routine business in the offices of the Property Assessor, Register of Deeds, County Trustee, County Clerk, and Mayor are not required—but are encouraged—to wear a mask.

Persons without a mask may pick up one at the security officer’s desk on the main floor.