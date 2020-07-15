JONATHAN DANIEL “JOHN BOY” NIECE

Mr. Niece, 33, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville. A memorial service was held Monday, July 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Niece Family Cemetery, near Lobelville. He was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina, the son of Patricia Moore of Oak Grove, Kentucky, and Henry Niece of Lobelville, who survive. He was a graduate of the Perry County High School Class of 2005, and worked as a heavy equipment operator for several. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Dorothy Niece and Buck and Dorothy Crudup. In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Garrett, and two daughters, McKinley and Gabrielle; brothers, Justin (Jaclyn) Niece of Linden, and Mason Niece of Parsons; and a host of other loving family members and friends.