JESSE MENITH CURTIS

Mr. Curtis, 91, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A graveside service, with military honors, was held Friday, July 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Gola Warren Cemetery, Lobelville. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Humboldt, the son of the late Nathan Eli Curtis and Mary Francis Spicer Curtis. He was a retired chairman of Granite City Steel in Granite City, Illinois, and a member of the Pentecostal Church. Survivors include his wife of sixty-eighty years, Paige B. Curtis of Lobelville; and several nieces and nephews.