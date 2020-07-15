HOSPITAL’S FUTURE ‘EXTREMELY BRIGHT,’ SAYS ADMINISTRATOR

When she arrived at Perry Community Hospital in December of 2019, new Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Liane Parker found a facility that she describes as “dark, sad, gloomy, and heavy.”

Now, a half year later—and after working to revive the troubled hospital, sustain it through its worst-ever financial period during the pandemic, and breath new spirit into a small, rural business on life-support—she see its future as “extremely bright.”

The Buffalo River Review this week posed a number of questions to Administrator Parker. Following are her responses:

Who is the present owner and where is the company based?

Jason Weil is owner and CEO. The company is Expertús Health LLC; it is a Tennessee based company. Jason owns Expertús Industries which is the parent company of Expertús Health, Expertús Software, Expertús Laboratories and Expertús Medical. The parent company is based out of Florida.

When did the current ownership begin?

March 5, 2020. We had a managerial contract that began the last week of December 2019. The full change of ownership was official March 5, 2020.

Are you making your home in Perry County?

Absolutely. I have only left Linden one time since December for two days for Christmas. To save this hospital, it is an onsite, 24/7 duty. My husband, son, two dogs, and my cat moved here with me. My daughter has remained in Ohio to finish her nursing degree at Kent State.

What were the most critical problems you had to face?

I will say ……….