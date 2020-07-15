FAYE BARBER

Mrs. Barber, 75, of Linden, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville. A memorial service was held Saturday July 11, 2020, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Grant Pavey officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in McEwen, the daughter of the late Gladys Marie Chambers Culp and Joseph Paul Culp. She worked for more than thirty years for Perry Community Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Barber; two sons, Mike and Steve Barber; and two sisters, Irene Culp and Margaret Swafford. Survivors include her daughter, Sherrie (Johnny) Smith of Linden; two granddaughters, Morgan (Kyler Albright) Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, and Cayley (Daniel) Merriman of Linden.