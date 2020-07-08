PERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS RE-OPENING PLAN

Perry County School District Re-Opening Plan for Schools, Fall 2020-2021:

Plan A: Traditional

–Implement Perry County Health Department protocols.

–Handwashing, hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers, bus sanitizing, food service safety procedures, after-hours sanitizing, social distancing

–Daily schedule changes considered to improve health protocols.

–Cafeteria schedules, recess schedules, class transitions, assembly schedules, visitor protocols, extracurricular events.

–Instructional schedule/programming changes considered.

–Physical education curriculum, reduced daily transitions, digital learning, field trip restrictions.

–Vocational student and Work-based Learning students will continue with traditional schedule as long as partnering facilities are open and accepting students.

Plan B: Hybrid/Blended On-Campus and Virtual School (if necessary)

