PERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS RE-OPENING PLAN
Perry County School District Re-Opening Plan for Schools, Fall 2020-2021:
Plan A: Traditional
–Implement Perry County Health Department protocols.
–Handwashing, hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers, bus sanitizing, food service safety procedures, after-hours sanitizing, social distancing
–Daily schedule changes considered to improve health protocols.
–Cafeteria schedules, recess schedules, class transitions, assembly schedules, visitor protocols, extracurricular events.
–Instructional schedule/programming changes considered.
–Physical education curriculum, reduced daily transitions, digital learning, field trip restrictions.
–Vocational student and Work-based Learning students will continue with traditional schedule as long as partnering facilities are open and accepting students.
Plan B: Hybrid/Blended On-Campus and Virtual School (if necessary)
