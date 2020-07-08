PERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS PLAN TO OPEN ON SCHEDULE

Perry County Schools will open on schedule with new guidelines and practices—and options should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen—according to Director of Schools Eric Lomax.

Currently, the plan is for a mostly traditional classroom setting, but should the situation change based on information from health officials, the schools can move to a hybrid model for instruction delivery, or in the worst case scenario, full remote delivery.

For parents and students not comfortable with returning physically to school, Perry CountyVirtual School is already in place for students in grades three through twelve.

Director Lomax said parents can make their choice between…..

