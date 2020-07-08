PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETS – SETS PROPERTY TAX RATE

The Perry County Commission, meeting in regular session on June 29, 2020, approved the property tax rate at the same level as last fiscal year: $2.48.

Appropriations also remain the same: $1.51 to county general, 71 cents to schools, and 26 cents to solid waste.

The budget resolution includes $40,000 in support to local non-profits, including $5,000 each to the county’s six volunteer fire departments (Cedar Creek, Flatwoods, Pineview, Pope, Linden, and Lobelville) and $10,000 to the Perry County Rescue Squad.

In addition to the state-mandated pay raises for elected and appointed county officials (reported in the June 24 issue), the budget includes a raise for County Commissioners of…..

