GOVENOR LEE SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER 54

On Friday, July 3, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54, granting county mayors in Tennessee’s eighty-nine rural counties the authority to issue local mask requirements in the event of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll told the Review he has no plans right now to issue such an order.

“Masks are still optional but are encouraged, especially for anyone who might be more at risk,” Mayor Carroll said.

“We will continue to monitor the number of cases and encourage the practice of regularly washing hands and social distancing at this time.”

As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported that Perry County had 34 confirmed cases, 41 probable cases, 572 negative test results, 28 recoveries, and zero coronavirus-related deaths.