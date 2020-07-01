NOTICE TO CREDITORS-PEPPARD

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARCUS R. PEPPARD, III, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of MARCUS R. PEPPARD, III, deceased, who died March 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of the notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or 2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This 25th day of June, 2020.

SCOTT HUSBANDS, Personal Representative

ESTATE OF MARCUS R. PEPPARD, III

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

WALLACE HARVILL, Attorney

820 Highway 100, Centerville, TN 37033, Phone: (931) 729-4659

