‘NO COMMENT’ FROM BATES MANAGEMENT

“We have no comment at this time.”

That was the response to a request by the Buffalo River Review for information on the pending closer of longtime employer Bates Rubber, Inc. in Lobelville.

Employees were told recently that the plant—owned now by Park Ohio, a Cleveland, Ohio-based company—would be shuttering its local operation which is part of the Assembly Components Group.

The brief email came from Human Resource Manager Mark Only.

Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore was able, however, to provide more details.

Mayor Moore said he met with Plant Manager Pam McDaniel on Thursday, June 25. She informed him that the plant would be closing in the next six to eight months.

