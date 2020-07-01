LINDEN FIRST BAPTIST AWARDED SENIOR CORPS GRANT

Perry County Mayor John Carroll, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, and Perry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Dickey are pleased to announce and support the recipient of the Senior Corps RSVP Grant for 2020 through 2023.

The grant was awarded to the Linden First Baptist Churc under the directorship of Barbara Jackson of Perry County and assistant director Wendy Hauck of Benton County.

This year’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program grant award is $92,500 from the Corporation for National Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service.

This award will support over one hundred Senior Corps RSVP volunteers in both Perry and Benton counties to continue Senior Corps presence in this region.

Barbara and Wendy, project directors, look forward to working with the programs that currently support senior volunteers as well as starting new or discontinued programs in this two-county area.

Senior Corps engages approximately 200,000 Americans at more than 20,000 locations across the nation through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs.

Established in 1971, RSVP engages Americans age 55 and older in citizen service that addresses the nation’s most pressing challenges—from fighting the opioid epidemic, reducing crime and reviving cities, connecting veterans to jobs and benefits, preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, ensuring seniors age independently and with dignity, to helping Americans rebuild their lives following a disaster.

Senior Corps volunteers also improve their own lives by staying active and healthy through service.

A growing body of research points to mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, decreased rates of depression, and fewer physical limitations.

RSVP is one of America’s largest volunteer networks for persons 55 and older; volunteers use their skills and experience to tackle a diverse range of activities, such as helping and delivering Meals-On-Wheels to homebound, helping with the Food Bank and driving veterans to medical appointments.

Please contact Barbara Jackson at 931-576-5100 if interested in participating in any of these volunteer programs.