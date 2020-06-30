NIMA PARRISH CARLTON

A memorial for Mrs. Carlton was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6:30 p.m., at Center Pointe Apostolic Church, Murfreesboro, with Kevin Allen. Burial was Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Pineview-Pace Cemetery in Perry County. Young Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Clifford Ocie Parrish and Betty Lorene Cook Parrish. She was of the Apostolic faith, and retired from Wilson Sporting Goods, Cookeville, after twenty-two years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Henry Carlton; a granddaughter, Brittney Prater; and siblings, Erma Jean Weaver, Dean Horner, Charles Parrish, Joe Parrish, and Carl Parrish. Survivors include her daughters, Gale Prater and Beverly (Perry) Hancock, both of Murfreesboro; grandchildren Chassidy (Kevin) Allen, Joshua (Charrier) Hancock, and Lindsey (Wesley) Stephens; greatgrandchildren, Kaylee Allen, Avery Allen, Emery Jane Allen, Aidalyn Hancock, Henry Hancock, Hazel Stephens, and Knox Stephens; sisters, Sue Pearson, Faye Talley, Linda Edge-Burton, Shirley Baum, and Sheila Beasley; and a host of other loving family members and friends.