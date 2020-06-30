LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING By Editor | June 30, 2020 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 5:00p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-PEPPARD July 1, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BATES June 24, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – TAYLOR June 24, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MITCHEM June 24, 2020 | No Comments » ACCEPTING BIDS – LIGHTING AT VETERAN’S PARK June 24, 2020 | No Comments »