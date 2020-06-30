JOHNNY MATTHEW DICUS

Mr. Dicus, 63, of Linden, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Smith officiating. Burial was at Danielsburg Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Glen Dicus and Mary Alice Barber Dicus. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Dicus, and a sister, Patsy Dicus. Survivors include a host of loving cousins and friends.