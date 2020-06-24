PHOENIX LEE PAYNE

Phoenix Lee Payne, infant son of Nicole and Blake Payne of Parsons, died Monday June 15, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Isabella, Zyler, and Axten Payne; grandparents Michelle Burcham of Parsons, Ricky Burcham of Linden, Sherry Warren of Linden, and Harold (Sherri) Payne of Kentucky; great grandparents, Harvey (Penny) Moore of Linden; several uncles and aunts; and a host of other loving family members. A graveside service was held Sunday, June 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery, Linden.