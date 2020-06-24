NURSING HOME TO BEGIN LIMITED VISITATIONS

Perry County Nursing Home administrator Brent Hinson announced this week that the facility will begin limited visitation with residents under “very limited” guidelines.

In the policy statement, the following guidelines will be enforced for visitations beginning Monday, june 29, 2020:

–visits will take place on the outside screened porch at the end of the north hall;

–visits must be scheduled in advance for Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through the social worker’s office; unscheduled visits will not be allowed;

–visits will be limited to fifteen minutes, and scheduled in thirty minute intervals to allow proper distancing;

–no more than two visitors per session; no children presently allowed;

–masks must be worn at all times during visits, both by the resident and visitors; proper social distancing must be adhered to all times;

–physical contact between visitors and residents is prohibited;

–staff will monitor all visits to ensure guidelines are being followed;

–all visitors must first report to the front office entrance for temperature checks and other required monitoring, then be guided to the porch area; any items brought to the facility must be left at the front office entrance;

–no inside facility visits allowed, except as approved by currently established guidelines and by nursing home administration;

–the visitation policy may be revoked at any time by the facility is guidelines are not followed.

As reported last week, state-required COVID-19 testing resulted in zero cases of the virus among residents or staff at Perry County Nursing Home.