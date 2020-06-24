NOTICE TO CREDITORS – TAYLOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As required by chapter No. 886, Public Acts of Tennessee 1939 as amended. Sections 30-2-306, Tennessee Code Annotated.

ESTATE OF REBECCA ANNE TAYLOR

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of June, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rebecca Anne Taylor, deceased, who died April 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against her estate are required to file the same with Charlene Duplessis, Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This the 17th day of June, 2020.

LINDA SEIBER, Executrix,

Estate of REBECCA ANNE TAYLOR

CHARLENE DUPLESSIS, Probate Court Clerk

121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37097

Michael Ivey, Attorney for Estate

300 Tenn. Ave. S. , Parsons, TN 38363

Pd. 7-01