NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MITCHEM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Edward Dean Mitchem, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Edward Dean Mitchem, deceased, who died April 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of the notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or 2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This 15th day of June, 2020.

Mary Lakin Shapiro, Executor

Estate of Edward Dean Mitchem

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

JAKE HUBBELL, #30425, Attorney for the Estate of Edward Dean Mitchem

712 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401, 931-381-4700

jake@thehubbellfirm.com

pd. 7/1