COMMISSION CONSIDERS PROPOSED BUDGET, PROPERTY TAX RATE

When Perry County Commissioners meet next Monday, June 29, 2020, they will consider a proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 based on the same property tax rate as the current year: $2.48.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll told the Review that no major budget categories experienced significant changes.

The budget does include state-mandated raises for elected and certain appointed county employees, Mayor Carroll said, according to the schedule compiled by CTAS and provided by the Mayor, for counties with populations below 12,000:

–County Mayor, $

