CLATIE MAE BLEDSOE BATES

Mrs. Bates, 82, of Lobelville, died Monday, June 15, 2020. A memorial service was held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Gola-Warren Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Noah Bledsoe and Nellie Warner Bledsoe. She was retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Bates; sisters, Linda Bledsoe, Louise Richardson, and Lillian Daniel; and brothers, Ewell Bledsoe and Ernest Bledsoe. Survivors include her children, Cathy (Danny Richardson) Mays, Mike Bates, and Roger Bates, all of Lobelville, a stepdaughter, Jane Michael of Michigan; grandsons, Derek Spencer and Sidney Mays; great granddaughter, Aubrey Spencer; a sister, Margie (Johnny) Strickland of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.